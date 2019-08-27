Keystone Financial Group Buys 374 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 127,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

