Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,565 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 882,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996,709. The firm has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.