KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $156.50

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $156.50 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,029 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $428,966.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,121.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,802 shares of company stock worth $5,256,969. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5,663.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 27,967.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

