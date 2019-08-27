Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 20.8% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $44,307.00 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00576675 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.