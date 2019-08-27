Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 305,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 101,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 293,950.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

