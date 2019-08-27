KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 163,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $25,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.