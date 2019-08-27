Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LAKE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.58.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.