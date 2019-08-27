Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,636,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

