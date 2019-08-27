Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,451,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378,377 shares of company stock valued at $255,599,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

