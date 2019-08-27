Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,464,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after buying an additional 1,072,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,712,383. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

