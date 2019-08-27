Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $5,698,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,418. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.