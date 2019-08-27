Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 641,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

