Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 90,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,320. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

