Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,261. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.