LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

