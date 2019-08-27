Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Swift Run Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up approximately 5.7% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Natixis lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 188,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 59,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 38,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

