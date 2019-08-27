LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Robert Ripp purchased 51,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,797 shares in the company, valued at $730,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,249 shares of company stock worth $69,699. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.54. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.07.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

