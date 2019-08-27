Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

