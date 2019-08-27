Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 259.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJJ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 74,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

