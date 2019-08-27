Lincoln National Corp Invests $273,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,541,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 78,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 26,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,506. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.