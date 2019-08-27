Lincoln National Corp Makes New $233,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 206,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,414. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

