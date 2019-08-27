LiteBitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $83.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $20,657.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

