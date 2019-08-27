LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $5,374.00 and $55.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.91 or 2.10947483 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024302 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

