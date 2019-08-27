Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post sales of $11.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.62 million, with estimates ranging from $73.23 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 45,793 shares of company stock worth $121,397 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,459. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.