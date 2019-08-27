LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,580,091 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,580,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned 24.46% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. 20,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,604. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

