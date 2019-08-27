LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,659 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,445,628. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

