LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after acquiring an additional 433,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.98.

GIS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,423. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

