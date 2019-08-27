LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 195,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

