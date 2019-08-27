Loom Network Trading Up 3.1% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and $1.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Tidex, GOPAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,546,448 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Binance, DEx.top, GOPAX, Bittrex, Allbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, Kucoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinbe, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

