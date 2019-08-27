LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 57.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $4.01 million and $521.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

