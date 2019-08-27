LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.13. 981,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,912. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average is $285.12.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.40.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,692. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.