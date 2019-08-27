LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,833,000 after buying an additional 135,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,306,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,016,000 after purchasing an additional 356,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,927,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $89,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,234 shares of company stock worth $7,889,503. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,998. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

