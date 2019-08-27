LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.57. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

