LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 754,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.