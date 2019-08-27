LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $130.89. 27,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.14. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

