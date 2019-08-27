LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.20. 278,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.38.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

