LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after buying an additional 151,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.02. 182,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,363,098. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

