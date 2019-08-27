LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,722. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.