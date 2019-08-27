Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Motco owned approximately 0.62% of Luby’s worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of LUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Luby’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%.

Luby's Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

