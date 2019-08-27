MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Holdings Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,732 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.91% of MacroGenics worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 206,408.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 1,100,155 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $5,074,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 80,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.36. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 273.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

