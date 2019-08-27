Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of ASX MAI opened at A$0.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. Mainstream Group has a 12-month low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of A$0.81 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of $64.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.57.

About Mainstream Group

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

