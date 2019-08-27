Maker Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $515.05 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $515.05 or 0.05043091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, GOPAX, Kyber Network and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bibox and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

