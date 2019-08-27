ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,762,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 502,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,042. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $97.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.51.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

