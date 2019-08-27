Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

MCFT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,420. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

