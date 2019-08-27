MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MEDNAX traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.61, 892,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,030,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Michael Fernandez bought 122,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $2,613,432.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 538.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

