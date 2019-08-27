Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEET has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

MEET stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 466.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Meet Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

