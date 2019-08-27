MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.26

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 1081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

