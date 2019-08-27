Menta Capital LLC Acquires 52,471 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 429,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

