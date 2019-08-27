Menta Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,989 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. CommVault Systems comprises about 0.5% of Menta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.05% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 40.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 12,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,720. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

