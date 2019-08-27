Menta Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Nice makes up about 0.8% of Menta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nice by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 413,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,253,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Nice by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,691,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nice by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Nice by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 254,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,381 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. 6,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,992. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

